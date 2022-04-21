Aamir Khan and His Adorable Son Azad Devour Mangoes in Viral Twitter Post
Aamir Khan Productions posted cute pictures of Aamir and his son devouring mangoes.
Summer brings hot weather and sunny days, but it also brings mangoes. Aamir Khan and his son Azad, like many of us, beat the heat by snacking on mangoes.
The photos were posted on Aamir Khan Production's Twitter page with the caption "Have you treated yourself and your family with some (mango emoji) yet?"
While many fans loved the pictures many commented wanting an update of Aamir Khan's upcoming movie Lal Singh Chaddha which is an official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump. Here are some reactions from Twitter:
