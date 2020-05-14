With many stranded people returning back to their homes after the Prime Minister opened transportation channels via railways and buses, thousands of people are heading to Manipur. And in order to help those, villagers in Manipur have set up over eighty huts acting as quarantine centres. The community has pulled a significant effort to accommodate displaced migrants.The district administration revealed that they achieved this feat without any financial aid from the government. The villagers thatch more than eighty huts made from bamboo in Senapati district's Tungjoy village, which happens to be about 115 km away from the state capital.Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tweeted: "My salute, Tungjoy village authorities have set up 80 huts for quarantine of their villagers who are going to come from outside the state. Each hut is fitted with a bed, separate toilet, gas table and electricity with charging socket. Water supply is provided at various locations."Union of Development of North Eastern region also praised the community for being able to pull off a large-scale task like this and attached photos in the tweets of the huts.Besides lodging, district administration officials also confirmed that essential commodities will be available and stocked in nearby huts.Adding on to the great initiatives taken by the people of Manipur, another remote village in the state is distributing free vegetables to thousands of people. In an initiative undertaken by the villagers of Konsakhul village and their Chief Alyson Abonmai, the community collected vegetables from and around the village and gifted them to people of various villages dominated mostly by tribals, migrant workers and daily wage workers.As it is mandatory to keep the people in quarantine post their return to the state, all 60 assembly segments have opened at least one quarantine centre.Here’s hoping these good samaritan efforts pay off in the bigger battle the world continues to fight against the COVID-19.(With inputs from IANS)Three-Year-Old Baker Sells Cakes to Raise Funds For Mumbai Police We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.