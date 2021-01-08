Indonesian Couple Books an Entire Flight to Avoid Getting COVID
This man has taken social distancing to a new level!
We've seen many bizarre things in the past year but nothing quite as bizarre as someone booking an entire flight for themselves!
According to Mashable SE Asia, a man from Jakarta booked an entire flight to Bali in order to protect himself and his partner from COVID-19.
Famous Jakarta socialite, Richard Muljadi, took to Instagram on 4 January to share a photo of himself sitting in an empty flight. He captioned it, "After I'd book as many seats as possible it was still cheaper than chartering a PJ. That's the trick fellas. #LifeHacks"
Take a look:
Muljadi and his wife Shalvynne Chang are reportedly "super paranoid" about getting infected by the coronavirus. They booked the entire flight in order to minimize risks for themselves.
Lion Air Group, the owners of Batik Air, confirmed to the publication that the couple was on board flight ID-6502 from Jakarta to Denpasar, Bali.
On another Instagram story, Muljadi wrote, "Had to make sure no one else (was on) this flight. We ain't flying unless it's just us."
Before getting off the flight, he wrote: "Bye, ghost ship"
(With inputs from Mashable SE Asia)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.