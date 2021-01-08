Indonesian Couple Books an Entire Flight to Avoid Getting COVID

According to Mashable SE Asia, a man from Jakarta booked an entire flight to Bali in order to protect himself and his partner from COVID-19.

Famous Jakarta socialite, Richard Muljadi, took to Instagram on 4 January to share a photo of himself sitting in an empty flight. He captioned it, "After I'd book as many seats as possible it was still cheaper than chartering a PJ. That's the trick fellas. #LifeHacks"

