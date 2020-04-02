MP Woman Donates Money From Pension Towards COVID-19

Salbha Uskar, an 82-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh's Vidhisha city offered Rs 1 lakh as donation towards COVID-19. She used savings from her pension and gave it to the Chief Minister’s Relief fund in a bid to contribute for those affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

With cases in India tallying up to almost two thousand (as of 2 April), the fight against coronavirus continues and in times like these, good samaritans like Salbha are coming forward to help with the required funding to combat a global pandemic. She read an appeal in the newspaper and wanted to do something about it.