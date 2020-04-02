MP Woman Donates Money From Pension Towards COVID-19
Salbha Uskar, an 82-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh's Vidhisha city offered Rs 1 lakh as donation towards COVID-19. She used savings from her pension and gave it to the Chief Minister’s Relief fund in a bid to contribute for those affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.
With cases in India tallying up to almost two thousand (as of 2 April), the fight against coronavirus continues and in times like these, good samaritans like Salbha are coming forward to help with the required funding to combat a global pandemic. She read an appeal in the newspaper and wanted to do something about it.
Sharing her video on Twitter, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Maa Tujhe Salam. Salbha Uskar, an 82- year-old woman from Vidisha, donated Rs 1 lakh from her pension to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This invaluable blessing of a mother has boosted my confidence in the fight against #COVID19.”
On Tuesday, 31 March, CM Chouhan spoke to representatives of social organisations, health and police officials in Indore and expressed his gratitude towards their efforts to contain the spread of the novel virus, an official from the public relations department said.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)