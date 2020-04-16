8-Year-Old Kashmir Boy Donates His Piggy Bank Savings for COVID-19

However, Malik is not alone. Kids across the country have been doing this. Their commitment to towards and awareness of the situation is something to be looked up to. In March, 7-year-old Rommel Lalmuansanga from Manipur, and Syed Anis from old Washermenpet area donated Rs 333 and Rs 845 each respectively.

While Rommel donated the amount to the Village Level Task Forces, Syed wrote a letter to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu saying;