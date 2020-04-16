8-Year-Old Kashmir Boy Donates His Piggy Bank Savings for COVID-19
India’s young minds are always surprising us in the best way possible. Recently, an 8-year-old boy went out of his way to donate all his savings towards the fight against the novel coronavirus.
The personal account was posted by the official Twitter handle of Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu & Kashmir. The tweet said that the 8-year-old boy, named Malik Ubeed hailing from Nowpora, showed up at the DC Bandipora office on 13 April to hand over his “piggy bank” savings. He said that he wanted the money to be spent in fighting the spread of COVID-19.
Take a look:
The tweet reads, “#Beautiful_Surprise This 8 yrs old kid, Malik Ubeed frm Nowpora, a student of class 4th, dropped in at DC Bandipora office today along with his Piggy Bank. He walked in & handed over his piggy bank saving to the DC & wanted the money to be spend in the fight against #COVID19.”
However, Malik is not alone. Kids across the country have been doing this. Their commitment to towards and awareness of the situation is something to be looked up to. In March, 7-year-old Rommel Lalmuansanga from Manipur, and Syed Anis from old Washermenpet area donated Rs 333 and Rs 845 each respectively.
While Rommel donated the amount to the Village Level Task Forces, Syed wrote a letter to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu saying;
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
