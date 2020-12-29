8 Ridiculous Fashion Trends That 2020 Didn’t Need
Pyjamas and face masks was all we needed in 2020 but fashion brands didn’t get the memo.
When it comes to fashion, only two things belong in 2020—pyjamas and face masks. There's absolutely no need for anything else. No makeup, no shoes, no bra...
But the world of high fashion, the one that's dominated by the likes of Gucci and others, didn't seem to get the memo. This past year, these brands went out of their way to come up with the most bizarre items of clothing.
Gucci's Grass-Stained Denim Pants
We think this deserves to be the first one on the list because, while it is ridiculous, it's still also quite relevant to our times. Gucci's creative team realised that since people couldn't go outdoors and get their pants dirty, maybe they could bring that experience to the people, you know? Gotta give it to them for the idea. Or maybe not, since the denim pants cost $1,200, which is roughly Rs 88,000.
From Distressed Jeans To Distressed Tights
And they're every desi kid's nightmare. At some point this year, Gucci was selling torn stockings for a whopping $190, or Rs 14,170. Most desi kids can barely make their parents understand the distressed jeans trend, and now this?
Also, Diet Prada pointed out that the item was actually "sold out" on the website.
Latex Balloon Pants
Nothing about the words latex balloon pants sounds comfortable or even exciting. In February, designer Harikrishnan made headlines for his extremely bizarre design: pants made of latex with sides that can be inflated like a balloon.
Honestly, even the models don't look comfortable. Take a look at this video:
High fashion is truly an enigma.
Moschino's Baguette Bag
Moschino recently launched a clutch that looks like a baguette (the French bread, yes). Cost? $1,170, which is approximately Rs 86,194. Apart from being a totally unnecessary item, it's also silly! If someone wanted to look like they were carrying a baguette, they would just BUY a baguette because it's way cheaper!
A Bag for When You Go Watermelon Shopping
Honestly, we can't tell which one is more ridiculous—the baguette bag or Japanese designer Tsuchiya Kaban's 'Watermelon bag.'
The Watermelon bag is perfect for a bright, sunny day when you want to step out with the intention of purchasing a single watermelon but also want to look uber luxurious while doing that.
In case you're wondering where you'll keep the actual things (like money) that you need to buy that watermelon. The baguette bag to the rescue! These two are meant to be.
Gucci's Inverted Cat-Eye Glasses
Recently, Gucci dropped a new style of sunglasses—the inverted cat-eye glasses. The cost? $755, which is Rs 55,500 approximately. Here's how Gucci tried to explain the concept, "An unconventional take on the '50s- and '60s-inspired cat eye frames, these sunglasses are presented with an inverted design that created an 'upside down' effect. The frames and temples are created using multiple layers of black and white acetate."
Yes, Gucci, it's definitely unconventional. Can't deny that.
Crocs That Look Like KFC
There's a whole army out there that absolutely loathes Crocs footwear and they're going to love this one. In 2020, Crocs and Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) did a strange collab. They came out with a pair of Crocs that look like fried chicken. We're simply speechless about this one.
Anyway, if you see spot someone with fried chicken on their feet, don't stop to tell them about it.
Zara's Arm Sweater
The biggest hack that the fashion industry has discovered in this century is that of cutting out clothes from random places. One day it's ripping apart your pants, the next it's cutting out the torso of your sweater!
In December, a social media user shared a photo of this sweater and the internet couldn't keep its cool. Understandably.
Graduating From Two-Toed to Three-Toed Footwear
In October, Givenchy unveiled heeled footwear which were divided into three sections in the front. It's quite bizarre to look at:
An apt comparison that a few social media users made was that of Scooby Doo. One really can't deny the resemblance.
Here's hoping that by the time we are all ready to go out freely into the world, we have better things to choose from.
