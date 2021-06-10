8-Months Pregnant Doctor Continues to Work Amid COVID-19 in J&K

"This is my 8th month. A little stress is there but I have no problem working during pregnancy because right now, people are suffering due to shortage of doctors," said Dr Shivani in a statement to ANI.

PHC Lakhanpur, being at the border of two states is a vital point that sees a high footfall of patients due to its location. Citing this high demand, Dr Shivani said that she did not want to quit given the shortage of doctors in the area.

Talking about her family and the support she received from them, Dr Shivani adds, "I live with my in-laws and everyone is supportive of my decision to work while pregnant. My husband, who is also a practising doctor, says, 'Helping those in need becomes our first duty and our baby will be safe and protected with their blessings’."

(With inputs from India Today).