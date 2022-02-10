8 Bollywood Movies To Watch On Infidelity Before 'Gehraiyaan'

This Valentine's week, love is in the air and so is the faint scent of infidelity and betrayal. As Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan gears up for its release on Friday, 11 February, the movie explores the theme of complicated relationships and infidelity.

With an exciting cast of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, fans can't contain their excitement.

So, as a respite we bring a list of Bollywood movies to binge that have dealt with similar themes: