75-Year-Old Travels 300 Kms on Bike to Help Family of Missing COVID Patient

Madhusudan decided to take charge of the situation, and immediately mobilised around Rs 10,000 and set out on his bike to help Jena's family financially. It took him a distance of 300 kms spanning a duration of 10 hours, but he made it to Gandhraba's village in Jagatsinghpur district, where his family resided.

Gandharba was the sole family earner, and they made a living by weaving bamboo baskets and selling them in their village. Ever since he went missing on 22 May, his family was struggling to make ends meet.

Patra immediately handed over the amount to Gandharba's family, and consoled them to keep hoping for Gandharba's return. Shanti, Gandharba's wife, said, "He said God willing my husband would come back. He also told me not to cry and then gave ₹10,000," in a statement to Hindustan Times.