This 7-Year-Old Boy Is Going Viral for His Satirical Videos on Indian Media
Rithu, a 7-year-old from Coimbatore, has 90,000 subscribers on YouTube.
Rithu, a 7-year-old boy from Coimbatore, is going viral for his hilarious Tamil spoofs on the Indian media and other videos. He enacts all the roles in these videos, and executes every role perfectly.
Within a week, his news reportage spoof has more than 2 lakh views, and they are increasing by the day. It all started when his father, surprised at how great he was at memorising and diction, started recording his skits and uploading them on YouTube.
In his media spoof, he plays the role of the anchor, the correspondent, and a commoner, enacting each role perfectly.
Another video titled 'Doctor Inside' is a comical skit on a doctor treating patients with unusual ailments and trying to earn off of them. Check it out here:
His channel is named 'Rithu Rocks' and has a lot of other videos around different themes. The channel currently has more than 90,000 subscribers. Rithu's mother, Asha, is immensely proud of her son's talent. Asha also said that this sudden fame is something they were not prepared for, and that they are still navigating how to handle it.
Rithu's father, Jothi Raj, who shares a similar feeling, also revealed that they had partnered with Tamada Media to create these videos.
(With inputs from India Today).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.