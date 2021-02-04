62-Year-Old Woman Takes Internet by Storm With Her Dance Videos
Ravi Bala Sharma has garnered praise from singer Diljit Dosanjh and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali.
Social media has given a platform to many people. Among those who got to showcase their skills on social media platforms is Ravi Bala Sharma, who dance videos have gone viral.
The 62-year-old always loved dancing but wasn't able to take it up professionally. Her husband encouraged her to pursue her passion by taking part in a dance competition, called Punjab Kesari Club. A few months before the competition she lost her husband and dropped out.
Sharma's family members urged her to express her feelings through dance, and that’s how the journey began. In June 2020, she joined Facebook to share her videos. Her graceful movements and expressions garnered a lot of followers online.
The daughter of a music teacher and tabla player, Sharma had seen Kathak performers while she was growing up. She never took formal training as he family was against it.
After all these years, Sharma started receiving appreciation after she uploaded a video that shows her dancing to ‘Bhor aayi gaya andhiyara’ from Bawarchi. The elderly lady later created an Instagram account, and she has 112K followers today.
The 'dancing dadi' on the internet has received a lot of love for her work. Even Diljit Dosanjh shared a video of her doing bhangra to his song 'G.O.A.T'. “By doing bhangra, you made my day,” wrote Diljit.
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, too, shared her video and cheered her zest for life.
Check out her latest dance video on the song "Ghar More Pardesiya" from Kalank.
