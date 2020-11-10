6-Year-Old Boy Declared World’s Youngest Programmer by Guinness

The Ahmedabad boy started playing around with gadgets when he was just 2!

6-Year-Old Boy Declared World’s Youngest Programmer by Guinness
A six-year-old boy from Ahmedabad, Gujarat has found a place for himself in the Guinness Book of World Records. His age? He's merely in second standard!

(Photo: Twitter/@ANI)

Arham Om Talsania has officially become the World's Youngest Computer Programmer by learning the Python programming language. He has cleared a Microsoft certification exam at the VUE test centre, reported news agency ANI.

“When I got my certificate from Python, I was creating small games. After some time, they asked me to send some proof of work. A few months later, they approved me and I got the Guinness World Record Certificate.”
Arham Om Talsania to ANI
(Photo: Twitter/@ANI)

Arham's relationship with technology and gadgets started young. At the age of 2, he was already using tablets. When he was 3, he became familiar with iOS and Windows and started learning. Then he found out that his father was learning Python and hopped on.

(With inputs from ANI)

