A 51-Cm Cow in Bangladesh Is Going Viral for Being the Smallest in the World

Talking to AFP, the manager of the farm, Hasan Howlader said, “People come long distances despite the coronavirus lockdown. Most want to take selfies with Rani.” He added, "More than 15,000 people have come to see Rani in the past three days alone. Honestly speaking, we are tired."

Rina Begum, a woman from a neighbouring town said that she had never seen anything like it in her entire life.

Rani is a Bhutanese cow who was brought to Bangladesh from Bengal. As a lot of people suspect she might be the smallest cow in the whole world, the Guinness Book of World Records has promised to respond about a possible new record in the coming months.

