5-Star Cruise Chef Becomes a Streetside Biryani Seller Amid COVID

Among many affected by the pandemic is Mumbai's Akshay Parkar who had been employed as a 5-star international cruise chef. According to The Better India, he worked with the Taj Group of Hotels and international cruises.

However, COVID-19 left him unemployed and with no option but to find other means to fend for himself.

Parkar has opened up a biryani stall in Dadar. The stall is called 'Parkar Biryani House.' It is located opposite Star Mall in J.K Sawant Marg, Raut Wadi."