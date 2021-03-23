5 Reasons Why Toto From ‘Hello Charlie’ Is The Coolest Celebrity!
Hello Charlie promises to be a laugh riot.
There’s a new entrant in Bollywood and we can safely say that he’s the coolest celebrity we’ve ever seen. Wondering who this is? Well, he’s Toto and he’s a gorilla. Yes, a gorilla! You can meet Toto in Amazon Prime Video’s Hello Charlie. The trailer of the film just dropped and it clearly promises to be a laugh riot. Before we tell you more, watch it here.
MD Makwana (Jackie Shroff) is a scamster who is on the run from authorities and the only way for him to craft a perfect escape out of the country is by dressing up as a gorilla - Toto. Truck driver Charlie (Aadar Jain) becomes an unwitting partner in this plan. And what follows is a hilarious adventure! The film starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 9 April.
Here are 5 moments from the trailer that show you how Toto is the coolest and quirkiest Bollywood celebrity ever.
#1 A perfect gentleman
Toto is great at first impressions and his introductory meeting with Charlie is proof enough. The perfect gentleman that Toto is, he extends his hand for a warm, but firm handshake.
#2 Dancer par excellence
Trust Toto to impress you with his outstanding dance moves. In fact, he can easily give the biggest of Bollywood stars a run for their money when it comes to dancing.
#3 Master chess player
As much as Toto can entertain you with his antics, he can also sit down with you calmly for a game of chess. Now show us one more celebrity who has this range.
#4 The ultimate third wheel
Most people don’t prefer being the third wheel and find it to be super awkward, but not Toto. This guy is completely cool being the extra person tagging along with a couple and will even offer his perspective if need be.
#5 Cares for the environment
On days when he’s in a particularly good mood, you can find Toto doing his bit for the environment by riding a bicycle. Here’s one celebrity who hasn’t let all the fame and attention get to his head. He has absolutely no qualms cycling down the street.
Get ready to become a part of Toto’s madcap journey on 9 April!
