5 Instances Where India Proved It Is Truly Atmanirbhar
From Oxygen Langars to Free Masks, here is how India became Atmanirbhar
Time and again, ever since we've encountered our very first cases of COVID19 in the country, one message has been widely circulated: to be Atmanirbhar, or self-dependent.
While most of the country was on board with this message, off late, citizens have reinforced this idea and acted even more severely, displaying true collective action. Members of the general public, businessmen, organizations, and many other groups have all rallied and taken matters into their own hands because of the helplessness that has engulfed the nation.
Here are some stories of common folk, people who went out of their way to give back to society when it was needed the most:
1. Gurudwara in Ghaziabad starts 'Oxygen Langar'
Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad has recently started an Oxygen Langar where they are providing patients with free oxygen. They have undertaken this project in collaboration with an NGO, Khalsa Help International, and unti 2 days ago, more than 700 patients have visited the langar.
2. Vegetable vendor reaches out to help COVID patients
Dr Snehil Mishra, a cardiologist from Mumbai, took to Twitter to share a conversation that he had with his vegetable vendor's son. It is seen how he has messaged the doctor to know if he can help people during the COVID surge by donating his salary to them.
Dr Mishra uploaded the chat on Twitter after which people have lauded the efforts of the man.
3. Chennai Couple Stitches and Distributes Free Masks
Chandira and Karunakaran, a couple from Chennai recently started stitching and distributing masks for free. Chandira is a tailor at an export company and when she found a lot of scrap bits and pieces of cloth going to waste, she decided to make use of them by stitching masks out of them.
Her husband, Karunakaran is an auto driver who helped distribute those masks.
4. Kanpur Businessman Refills Oxygen Cylinder for 1 Rupee Each
Yogesh Agarwal, a businessman from Kanpur, has offered to refill oxygen cylinders for a price of just 1 rupee. He is the owner of Rimjhim Ispat Factory, a company that manufactures stainless steel. They use oxygen as a part of their manufacturing process and decided to divert this resource as the oxygen shortage intensified.
They are refilling 2,000 cylinders each day, and expect this number to reach 3,000 in the coming days.
5. Gurmeet Choudhary to Open COVID Hospitals in Patna and Lucknow
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary took to Twitter yesterday to announce that he would be opening 1000-bed hospitals in Lucknow and Patna for COVID19. He wrote, "I have decided I will be opening ultra modern 1000 bed hospital in Patna and Lucknow for the common man. Followed by other cities. Need your blessings and Support. Jai Hind. Details will be shared soon."
Check out his post here:
These good samaritans have proven humanity and kindness always prevail in the face of difficulty, and many others will continue to do so.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.