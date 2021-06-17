5 Details From ‘The Tomorrow War’ Trailer That Got Us Super Hyped!

Amazon Prime Video has set its mind to ensure we’re not bored at home this summer. By acquiring the rights to action blockbuster The Tomorrow War, it has given us something to look forward to this coming July.

The premise of the story is hella interesting too. The present day is visited by human soldiers from the year 2051, who claim that humans in the future are at the brink of extinction because aliens have invaded and are now hunting them down for food. These soldiers have come to recruit people from the past (our present day) and take them back to the future (pun intended) to fight these aliens. Family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt), former Delta Force Soldier and now school teacher, is drafted into their army, and now he has to go fight aliens to save the world.

Check out the trailer.