4-Year-Old Boy Gives up Cycle, Donates Savings for COVID-19
When they talk about young minds leading the nation, there is perhaps some truth in it. In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, we’ve witnessed many people coming together to do their bit for the cause in whichever way possible.
In early April, 4-year-old boy Hemanth made an important sacrifice for the cause. He donated all his savings, which totally amounted to Rs 971, to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Vijayawada, reported news agency ANI. But here’s the thing, little Hemanth actually had other plans with that money. He had been saving up to buy himself a bicycle. But when the time came, he realised he’d have to make a choice and he decided to use his saved up money for the greater good!
Little Hemanth took personally handed over his savings to Andhra Pradesh state Minister Perni Venkatramaiah at YSRCP office in Tadepalli.
Here are some photos:
Around the country, even little children have realised the gravity of the situation and are working accordingly. Recently, an 8-year-old Kashmir boy also went out of his way to donate all his savings towards the fight against the novel coronavirus.
The personal account was posted by the official Twitter handle of Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu & Kashmir. The tweet said that the 8-year-old boy, named Malik Ubeed hailing from Nowpora, showed up at the DC Bandipora office on 13 April to hand over his “piggy bank” savings. He said that he wanted the money to be spent in fighting the spread of COVID-19.
Take a look:
