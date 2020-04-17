4-Year-Old Boy Gives up Cycle, Donates Savings for COVID-19

In early April, 4-year-old boy Hemanth made an important sacrifice for the cause. He donated all his savings, which totally amounted to Rs 971, to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Vijayawada, reported news agency ANI. But here’s the thing, little Hemanth actually had other plans with that money. He had been saving up to buy himself a bicycle. But when the time came, he realised he’d have to make a choice and he decided to use his saved up money for the greater good!

Little Hemanth took personally handed over his savings to Andhra Pradesh state Minister Perni Venkatramaiah at YSRCP office in Tadepalli.