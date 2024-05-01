ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Must Be Imported': Internet Reacts To Spending ₹333 For Pani Puri at Airport

Panipuri from street vendors just hits differently, right? But imagine finding it at an airport! Well, you can at Mumbai's airport, though it comes at a hefty price—Rs. 333 per plate. An X user named Kaushik Mukherjee found this amusing and shared it online, poking fun at the high cost.

He wrote, "Real estate is expensive for food stalls at the CSIA Mumbai airport - but I didn’t know THIS expensive."

One user, "the value of that last Sukhi Puri at the end just went up!"

Other comments also speculated about the reasons behind the high pricing. One user explained, “System drives the price points. Its airport share, maintenance charges, operation, utilities bills, salaries, at the end the shop will make only 33 rs out of 333.” 

Here are some other reactions:

