29 Tonnes of Carrots Dumped on London Street Surprises People

Turns out, the carrot dump was an art installation meant to create awareness about food wastage in the UK. The installation is called 'Grounding' and is the creation of artist and MFA student Rafael Perez Evans. According to Goldsmiths, a public research university in London, Perez' art installation will be removed at the end of the exhibition and the carrots will be donated to farm animals.

A statement by the artist reads, "The produce in the piece are unwanted carrots, carrots that the food industry in the UK deems not worthy of shelves, the full 29 tonnes of vegetables will be collected after the exhibition and sent to feed animals."