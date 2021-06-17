24-Year-Old Woman Shaves Head To Help Cancer Patients
Varsha Kumawat from Gujarat shaved her head completely to help make wigs for cancer patients.
Varsha Kumawat from Gujarat, in a heroic and inspirational decision, has donated her hair for a beautiful cause. She decided to shave her head bald and give away the hair so that wigs could be made out of it for cancer patients.
She deliberated for a long time before finally taking the step. When asked how she was feeling after getting her head shaved, Kumawat said, "I feel very free. Suddenly, I feel relieved of all the tension in my life."
Kumawat who doesn't like going to the hairdresser shaved her head after learning about the plight of recovering cancer patients. She plans to donate her hair to a local NGO in Gujarat that specializes in making wigs.
She also added, "I would encourage all girls whose family supports this to donate their hair too and bring a smile to the faces of the cancer patients we help."
We think Varsha absolutely rocks this new look!
(With inputs from Newsflare).
