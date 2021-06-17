24-Year-Old Woman Shaves Head To Help Cancer Patients

She deliberated for a long time before finally taking the step. When asked how she was feeling after getting her head shaved, Kumawat said, "I feel very free. Suddenly, I feel relieved of all the tension in my life."

Kumawat who doesn't like going to the hairdresser shaved her head after learning about the plight of recovering cancer patients. She plans to donate her hair to a local NGO in Gujarat that specializes in making wigs.