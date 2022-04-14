22-Year-Old Choreographer Jainil Mehta Goes Viral for Dancing in Skirts

Dance as an art form is about expressing oneself without any boundaries and Jainil Mehta, a 22-year-old choreographer, is proving just that! Hailing from Mumbai, India, Jainil's dances in New York have gone viral for one very important reason: he does them all dressed in colourful, vibrant lehengas.

His dance series #MenInSkirts that seeks to make clothing more inclusive and challenges the gender binary in clothes.