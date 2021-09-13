Delhi: 15-Year-Old Uses Scraps to Convert Royal Enfield Into E-Bike

"I told my dad that I got a project to make a bike and after that he helped me. The e-bike has almost the same look [as Royal Enfield] as the head light, the front look is all the same. Below, we removed the engine. The battery has been put in its place and its connection has been made direct," said Rajan to India Today.

Procuring a Royal Enfield itself cost Rs 10,000, and during the course of the three months, Rajan kept on reading as much as he could about e-bikes on the internet.

Rajan's bike, that can manage a speed of 50 km/hr and can go up to 80 km/hr on highways has become a matter of pride in his household. His father said, "Rajan did all of this on his own. The desire to learn has helped him in achieving this feat. Children of his age may not even think about such things, and he has managed to do it."

Rajan wishes to take his passion one step further and make an e-car too.

(With inputs from India Today).