Delhi: 15-Year-Old Uses Scraps to Convert Royal Enfield Into E-Bike
Rajan Sharma's bike took three months to make and lasts for about 100 kms on a single charge.
Rajan Sharma, a 15-year-old boy from Delhi has managed to create an e-bike from the scraps of an old Royal Enfield. A ninth grader studying in Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya located in Subhash Nagar, Sharma spent about Rs 45,000 on this project.
He claims that the bike can last a distance of 100 kilometers after a single charge. The wunderkind had been experimenting with this project since the lockdown began, but his father was against it because of safety reasons.
Sharma even fell once from a bike he was trying to make, which led to his father, Dashrath Sharma to prohibit Rajan from pursuing this further. However, when a school project along similar lines came his way, there was no stopping Rajan.
Dashrath finally came on board and asked relatives and family friends for guidance and some money to help Rajan finish his project. After securing all this, it took Rajan about three months to finish making his e-bike.
"I told my dad that I got a project to make a bike and after that he helped me. The e-bike has almost the same look [as Royal Enfield] as the head light, the front look is all the same. Below, we removed the engine. The battery has been put in its place and its connection has been made direct," said Rajan to India Today.
Procuring a Royal Enfield itself cost Rs 10,000, and during the course of the three months, Rajan kept on reading as much as he could about e-bikes on the internet.
Rajan's bike, that can manage a speed of 50 km/hr and can go up to 80 km/hr on highways has become a matter of pride in his household. His father said, "Rajan did all of this on his own. The desire to learn has helped him in achieving this feat. Children of his age may not even think about such things, and he has managed to do it."
Rajan wishes to take his passion one step further and make an e-car too.
(With inputs from India Today).
