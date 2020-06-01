While the world is suffering and the scales between good and bad stand highly uneven, there are also those who rekindle the torch of humanity and reinstill spirits of hope and faith for a better tomorrow. 12-year-old Niharika Dwivedi is a reminder of that notion. Moved by the struggle of those who were devoid of a home, of food and basic healthcare, young Niharika donated Rs 48,000 from her savings in a gesture to help the migrant labourers in the country.Her kind donation will help three Jharkand migrant labourers, including one who happens to be diagnosed with cancer, return back to their homes in rescue flights.Her message was simple but so powerful- “Society has given us so much & it is our responsibility to pay back to it in this crisis.”Niharika is an 8th-grade student. She is a resident of Noida and this money was her savings of two years.Her mother also spoke about how Niharika would often get melancholic looking at the news and whenever she read on migrant labourers’ suffering due to the lockdown. She reached out to her mother to help her donate her savings to those in need.The family, upon Niharika’s request, got in touch with people who helped hem identify migrant labourers in need of monetary help and found three such people who needed to go home. They helped arrange flight tickets for them through Niharika’s savings.Young children like Niharika set such strong examples of the humanitarian spirit thereby paving way for other such examples to follow.(With inputs from ANI)Pune Auto Driver Postpones Wedding, Uses Savings to Feed Migrants We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.