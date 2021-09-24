‘Nothing Wrong in Working Hard’: 12-Yr-Old Delivers Papers, Earns Praise Online

According to his mother, he is inspired by APJ Abdul Kalam who also worked as a paperboy when he was 10 years old. He believes in supporting himself without anyone else's help, and is working towards that. His father Pratap Veer is a driver and his mother, Anusha runs a ladies' emporium.

Jai Prakash has been delivering newspapers since grade 3 and is currently in the sixth grade.

He also believes doing this work is beneficial for his health. “Waking up early and cycling to deliver newspapers will help imporve my immunity. I will be strong, healthy, and can concentrate better," he told TOI.

He has been inspired by his brother Krishna, currently in the tenth grade, who has also been delviering newspapers for a while now. "I feel studies alone is not sufficient, one should even know how to work. That’s the reason I encouraged my brother to deliver paper along with me," he said.

The boy has also earned a lot of praise online from netizens who have appreciated this initiative taken by him. Some have even said that a child so young should not be working to support himself and should instead be provided with the resources for education.

