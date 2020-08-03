110-Year-Old Karnataka Woman Recovers From COVID In Just Five Days
Siddamma's story will give you hope!
The daily COVID figures might be disheartening but if you look closely, there's always a ray of sunshine somewhere! For example, the story of a 110-year-old woman from Karnataka who recently recovered from COVID and is already back home.
According to reports, the 110-year-old woman, named Siddamma, was admitted in the hospital on 27 July.
In a rare instance, the woman recovered in just five days.
She was discharged on Saturday, 1 August and headed home for some healthy rest.
Siddamma's case is a matter of hope and inspiration because the elderly are considered to be at a higher risk if they contract COVID. A report by Hindustan Times said that Siddamma stays in police headquarters. She has five children, 17 grand children and 22 grand-grandchildren.
Post her recovery, Siddhamma was wheeled out of the hospital by the staff.
Here's a video of Siddamma with the hospital staff posted by a social media user.
Across the country, we have seen several other elderly people recovering from COVID. In June a 97-year-old man recovered from coronavirus following treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. Krishna Murti was admitted to the Kuaveri hospital on 30 May. He complained of fever, cough and mild breathlessness.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
