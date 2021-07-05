11-Year-Old Tribal From Jharkhand Conducts Online Class for Small Children

The idea first came to her when she started forgetting everything that was taught in class ever since the lockdown began. She then saw these children playing in the area and wondered if they too had forgotten everything that they learned in class. To tackle this issue, she decided to help them out and started teaching them on her own.

Dipika started by English and Math to these students. Word quickly spread around, and more and more parents started sending their children to her. Dipika now teaches 20 children, and then attends classes of her own that are taught by other volunteers.

She even encouraged her gram panchayat to conduct classes like these for the other older children in the area, which has more than 100 students learning in separate batches according to age groups.