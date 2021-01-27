Twitter Celebrates 105-Year-Old Farmer Honoured With Padma Shri

On the 72nd Republic Day, a female organic farmer was honoured with the Padma Shri. Pappammal is 105 years old and resides in Thekkampati, Tamil Nadu.

She is considered a pioneer in the field of agriculture and is associated with the education department at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. Even at this age she works on her 2.5 acres of land every day, cultivating a variety of pulses, vegetables, millets and corn.

Born in 1914 in Tamil Nadu's Devalapuram, Papammal moved to her paternal grandmother’s house in Thekkampati after losing her parents, reported Hindustan Times. She has served as the panchayat councillor in 1959 and is also a member of the DMK party.

She follows an extremely healthy regimen and wakes up every day at 5:30am to start work at the field by 6am, the report states.