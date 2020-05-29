Jennie Stejna, a 103-year-old woman from Massachusetts is breathing life into us by cracking open a cold one right after she fought the deadly coronavirus! Bit ironic, eh? Looks like she celebrated her recovery quite aptly seeing how the virus itself is named after a rather popular beer brand, but her preference was a chilled Bud Light. Seems only fair.She was diagnosed with COVID-19 roughly three weeks ago after a fever that she’d developed at the nursing home where she lived.And as the virus is most susceptible to the elderly, her rapidly deteriorating health had the staff at the nursing home worried that it was time for her final goodbyes. The nursing home called her family telling them the same, and she was shifted to another ward where extra sensitive care was provided to her.However, when Jennies’s granddaughter called the nursing home to bid adieu to her grandmother she was delighted to hear that her grandmother emerged victorious in her battle with COVID-19. She couldn't be happier that her “feisty old Polish grandmother officially beat the coronavirus.” “We’re truly very thankful”, she said in an interview with USA Today.On her miraculous recovery, the doctors let Jennie celebrate with an icy beer, something that she’s always been fond of but hadn't had in a long time. The nursing home still has over 30 cases of coronavirus, but this win certainly uplifted their spirits.Twitter chimed in on celebrating Jennie’s uber cool spirit and good health.No one will ever be as rad as Jennie Stejna!(With inputs from USA Today)Twitter Mourns The Death of George Floyd, Calls For Justice We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.