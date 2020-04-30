Even as the world mourns Rishi Kapoor’s sudden demise, one can’t deny the fact that the man left behind a timeless legacy. From the 70s till his 2018 onscreen reunion with Amitabh Bachchan in 102 Not Out, Rishi Kapoor was a prolific Bollywood actor and his loss is truly an unfortunate one for the Hindi film industry.But with a portfolio as vast as his, comes even more exciting trivia.Do you think you can guess the movies from the clues mentioned below?This 1973 film was Rishi Kapoor’s first proper debut as the main lead opposite Dimple Kapadia.This 1989 blockbuster was a breath of fresh air for Yash Chopra, who had been delivering consecutive flops for a while.The production of this 1991 film had come to a sudden halt due to the death of Raj Kapoor and later had to be co-directed by Raj Kapoor’s brother.This Ramesh Sippy film, starring Rishi Kapoor, marked Dimple Kapadia’s comeback to the big screen after 10 long years.The main storyline of this film was inspired from another 1977 film starring Madan Puri.This 1992 Rishi Kapoor film has a famous song featuring Shah Rukh Khan. However, before the song had been picturised, Rishi Kapoor had expressed his strong desire to feature in it. Alas, the director did not give in to Kapoor’s wish.So as to get the Islamic rituals being performed by Rishi Kapoor’s character right, a religious Muslim scholar from Malihabad was called in to give inputs and supervise during the shoot of this film.Rishi Kapoor later admitted to Showtime magazine that he was dissatisfied with his role in this 1981 film which also starred Amitabh Bachchan.While signing this 1996 film, Rishi Kapoor was stepping in for Akshay Kumar who had verbally agreed to the role in 1994.This 1979 K. Viswanath directorial was Rishi Kapoor and Jaya Prada’s first film together.And now that you’ve guessed the film names, there’s just one last thing left to do before you can claim your Biggest Fan crown..Can you spot the movie names here? Saif, Kareena and Family Complete Last Rites of Rishi Kapoor