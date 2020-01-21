Thoughts I Had After Watching The Trailer Of Ayushmann’s Next SMZS
1. Me to Me: Alright Hiba, we gotta give this a Try. Whatever, maybe this is going to do more than Ek Ladki... *Prays*
2. First things first....Ayushmann’s nose FREAKIN’ ring...My knees they’re weak...(Falls)
3. Oh dang, That DDLJ train scene, I see it, I like it (But what in the hekkers are those outfits???) - can’t wait to see what THAT is about.
4. Interesting - the portrayal of “educated” parents who are still extremely homophobic. I like a film that’s honest, homophobia is as prevalent within “educated” groups. #GottaFightForChange
5. AK is wearing the pride flag and I’m here for it, but my queer friend points out to me:
6. AK : “Jo pyar inke dimaag mein fit nahi baithta usko daba dete hain. Par ye humari ladayi hai.”
Me:
8. Dang, that line about having to fight your families really punched me in the gut. We truly don’t understand our privilege as cis, heterosexual people. #WakeUpandEducate
9. That was a good trailer! While it is a welcome change to see homosexual couples become part of mainstream cinema, we must also point out how the depiction of rom-coms is different. While “straight couple” stories revolve around their emotions, growth etc...this is all comic.
As my friend pointed out to me: “A cis het man is being applauded for choosing to play ‘a role like this’ as he walks away with the money that he gets from the film. Would you call an actor ‘brave’ for playing a straight man? The makers of the movie could’ve easily hired a queer actor to play a queer character, taking a substantial step to better representation of the community in mainstream cinema, but they chose not to.”
With that said, this is an important step in the right direction, but let us keep working towards making our society more inclusive. Let us keep pointing out to each other when we see someone mess up, when we forget our privilege, when we start voicing our opinions when we should have passed the mic. Here’s to a more inclusive world, here’s to art that reflects that.
