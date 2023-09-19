ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Muslim Man Making Ganpati Idols Has a Message of Brotherhood to Share

Mohammad Kosar Shaikh from Mumbai’s Bhayander has been making Ganpati idols for the last 20 years.

Hrijoy Das Kanungo
Published
NEON
2 min read
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Mohammad Kosar Shaikh a 40-year-old sculptor from Mumbai’s Bhayander has been making Ganpati idols for the past 20 years. Despite being a Muslim, Shaikh has been doing his work with passion.

ADVERTISEMENT

He recalls that people are happy to buy Ganpati idols from him: 

“Ganpati has always been there for me, Whenever I am in any problem it be financial or something else he has looked after me.”

He defied all odds and pressures from his own community to deter him from making idols. Shaikh claims that he gives credit to Ganpati for being able to continue his work. Adding that if anything happens to him his kin will take over.

Mohammad Kosar Shaikh a 40-year-old sculptor from Mumbai. 

(Photo Courtesy: Quint Neon)

While most sculptors are leaning towards the use of PoP (Plater of Paris) to make the idols, an eco-friendly approach was a no-brainer for Shaikh, he uses clay and paper for making idols which dissolve in water.

He will continue to make idols. 

(Photo Courtesy: Quint Neon)

Shaikh wants to share his fortune with others; he specifically wants to empower women of different communities. He wants to teach them the art of making idols so that they can be self-sufficient and earn for themselves.

When the entire country is divided by religious hate, Shaikh emerges as a beacon of hope.

Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
Producer: Hrijoy Das Kanungo

Also Read

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 6 DIY Ideas To Make Eco-friendly Ganpati Idols

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 6 DIY Ideas To Make Eco-friendly Ganpati Idols

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon

Topics:  Ganpati Bappa 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×