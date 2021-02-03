Satire | Rihanna, No More Indian Shaadis For You. Stop Meddling!

Rihanna did the unthinkable. She had the temerity to provoke our ‘shine like a diamond’ ‘bharatiya ratna’, winner of three national awards, Bollywood Queen — Kangana Ranaut. How dare the singer tweet her support for farmers’ protests!

RiRi was made to regret it immediately. Ms Ranaut shut her down like the Internet in Delhi NCR during the police-farmer clashes. But not before giving Rihanna a crash course on democracy by trivialising human rights concerns and dismissing dissenting voices as ‘Chinese agents’.