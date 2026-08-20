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Satire: Whose 'Interest' Does PM CARES Really Serve?

Rs 7,846 crore were parked in fixed deposits in the year which saw more than 3,000 deaths due to natural disasters.

Aroop Mishra
Published
Satire
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The PM CARES Fund received Rs 1,162.92 crore in donations from India and abroad during 2023-24 and 2024-25. By 31 March 2025, it had Rs 8,452.06 crore in its accounts.

However, more than Rs 7,846.65 crore were parked in fixed deposits in the same financial year which saw more than 3,000 deaths due to natural disasters.

The fixed deposits, meanwhile, earned the fund Rs 469.37 crore in interest, including Rs 5.77 crore earned from savings bank accounts, taking the total interest income to Rs 475.14 crore for the year.

Whose ‘interest’ is PM CARES really serving?

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and satire

Topics:  Kaafi Real   PM Cares Fund   PM CARES 

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