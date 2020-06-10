Cameraperson: Athar RatherVideo Editor: Prashant ChauhanSo, the nationwide lockdown is almost over. As we begin to enter the ‘unlock’ stage, think very closely, what is the one thing that you have been missing in the last two months?Perhaps, a good haircut?After two months of lockdown, I went for a haircut in Delhi’s CR Park area. It was quite an adventure, to say the least.Unlock 1: TN Govt Asks Salons to Note Aadhaar Numbers of CustomersNaveen Sheel’s family has been running the salon at Market 3 in CR Park for three decades. They have reopened the salon, after ‘Unlock 1.0’ was announced. But for now, more than earning, precaution seems to be top priority.Naveen has turned an old wind-cheater into a PPE outfit. There are also gloves, mask, scrub cap and a face shield.“There is a huge difference with gloves. It doesn’t feel like I am giving a haircut. A haircut usually took me 10-15 minutes, now, it takes me minimum 30 minutes. Because, it takes time to get used to the grip.”Naveen Sheel, Hairdresser Every customer is sanitised before entering the salon. The scissors, combs and other equipment is also regularly washed and sanitised. The business has gone down significantly because not too many people visit the salon due to the coronavirus scare.“Earlier, we used to get a minimum of 20 customers a day. Nowadays, just one or two clients come in. Generally, our business does not run solely on haircuts. We do head-massage, facial, face-massage, bleach, de-tanning. After lockdown, we don’t get many clients, or much demand for these services.”Naveen Sheel, Hairdresser Though the business is nothing like what it used to be, before the lockdown, Naveen is glad that his salon has finally reopened. He’s at least earning something.“I understand that there are many problems due to COVID-19. If there is no income, how will we live? Now that it has opened, it is picking up slowly, but there is hope. At least something is better than nothing. Life cannot stop.”Naveen Sheel, Hairdresser Bengaluru Man Gives His Salon As Shelter To Northeast Migrants We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.