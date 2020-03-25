‘Stop Calling People from the Northeast Coronavirus’
Ever since the coronavirus outbreak one particular section of people have been facing racist attacks – symbolically, verbally and physically – the people from Northeast India.
Sample these incidents.
Hminftei Chhangte, a girl from Manipur, was abused in a supermarket. She was made to feel as if she’s the carrier of the dreaded virus just because her features closely resembled those of the people of China.
In Delhi’s Pandara road, a restaurant asked a girl to leave the premises because other guests had a problem with how she looked. They suspected her of being a carrier of coronavirus. The girl was from Shillong.
In another incident a Manipuri girl living in Delhi’s Vijay Nagar was spat at by a local. She was also called coronavirus.
Having had enough of this racial attacks, actor Tenzin Dalha of ‘Guilty’ fame decided to hammer in some sense.
After the Delhi spitting incident, the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all states to take legal action against people who racially harass people from the Northeast, unfairly linking them to the Coronavirus outbreak.
