It's 2021 and Queer Reportage Is Still Dangerously Superficial

Language can be weaponised against the community which can lead to a dismissal of their identity which can be dehumanising. However, there are certain aspects of language that can be used to promote acceptance. Media acts as a spokesperson, a responsibility they bear towards every citizen of the country.

Since many office spaces are dominated by cisgender heterosexual perspectives, it can often be difficult to navigate the nuances of queer reportage. While it isn't the aim, missteps in such reportage can be triggering to many, especially since representation of the community is still at its nascent stages.

Media shapes public perspective. Whether that is a boon or a bane is a different debate but the images they choose to portray might shape the "normal".

Understanding gender and queer theory with all its intricacies is reserved to a fraction of the population and can often be attributed to a lack of resources. This isn't often discussed in mainstream media and that could be one of the main reasons for the superficiality in reportage. This article isn't primarily for those who feign ignorance; it's for those who want to do better. It's a start.