Let's Cut Kate Middleton Some Slack For Trying to 'Experiment With Editing'

I tried my hands on Photoshop, and it’s not easy. You need nerves to crop each hair strand to look natural or to merge one layer with another. It’s more than colour-correction and brushing photos. Trust me, it takes a lot of time to work on an image. I couldn’t even pass the basic level of Photoshop. Thank god for quick editing apps on the phone; they make erasing or adding people in photos easy—or at least that’s what I thought.

The only takeaway from this ‘PhotoKate’ incident is that maybe news agencies need to be more careful about the photos they pick up, despite being shared by official handles.

And let’s cut some slack and appreciate the efforts in the photo. As a mother, I didn’t notice or care about the missing part of Princess Charlotte's sleeve, repeated edges of two tiles, hair ending abruptly on Charlotte’s shoulder, the misalignment of Kate's zip, the missing engagement ring or Kate Middleton's blurred right hand.