Prakash Jha Is India's Latest Filmmaker to Hurt Fragile Religious Sentiments
No one was harmed in the making of this video. At least until now.
The sets of director Prakash Jha's upcoming show Ashram were vandalized in Bhopal by the Bajrang Dal. Ink was also sprayed on the director for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.
Our question is- how does a fictional show end up hurting religious sentiments so much? But anyway, if God has specifically appointed some people to safeguard religious interests, we can't help it, right?
Even if it concerns a well-intentioned filmmaker with ten national awards under his belt. Such has been the case for many other films and shows such as Tandav and Padmaavat, and an end is nowhere in sight.
