Polluting of Yamuna Is Kaafi Real & ‘Sprinkling Water’ Might Not Be the Answer
This year, the Delhi authorities employed ill-equipped measures to combat the froth.
Amid Chhat Puja celebrations in the national capital, visuals of devotees taking a dip in the froth-filled, toxic Yamuna emerged online this week once again.
The white, toxic foam is caused by high levels of ammonia and increased phosphate content due to industrial pollutants and other untreated effluents.
Even with the blanket of hazardous, white foam being a recurring occurrence on banks of Yamuna in Delhi, the authorities have largely shied away from taking necessary remedial measures.
In fact, this year, the Delhi authorities employed ill-equipped measures to combat the froth.
Earlier this week, the Delhi government deployed 15 boats to dissipate the toxic foam in the river ahead of the religious ceremony. Videos from South Delhi's Kalindi Kunj captured bamboo barricades being placed in the river in an attempt to prevent the foam from floating towards the banks.
Meanwhile, a Delhi Jal Board employee was tasked with 'sprinkling water' on the river to 'clear out' the froth.
