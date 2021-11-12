Polluting of Yamuna Is Kaafi Real & ‘Sprinkling Water’ Might Not Be the Answer

Earlier this week, the Delhi government deployed 15 boats to dissipate the toxic foam in the river ahead of the religious ceremony. Videos from South Delhi's Kalindi Kunj captured bamboo barricades being placed in the river in an attempt to prevent the foam from floating towards the banks.

Meanwhile, a Delhi Jal Board employee was tasked with 'sprinkling water' on the river to 'clear out' the froth.

