Meet Papiya Kar: The Bengali Annapurna
An act of humanity
A recent video of a woman distributing food in a wedding attire went viral for all the right reasons.
Papiya Kar, the woman in the video, hails from West Bengal's Nadia. She can be seen serving food at the Ranaghat railway station from the huge containers filled with fresh hot food.
Some people however wondered if this act was a popularity gimmick. But, Papiya clears the air around this claim and narrates the story behind this viral incident. She says that after her brother's reception, around 12:30 am, along with her husband and uncle, she went to the Ranaghat station directly. She wanted to serve the food while it was still hot and so, didn't get a chance to change from the wedding clothes.
This is when a photographer clicked her pictures and posted them on social media and the post went viral. The netizens commended and applauded this act. Some even called her 'Annapurna': The Hindu Goddess of food and nutrition.
Interestingly, she runs a kitchen 'Annapurna Saraighar' that serves 100 people everyday, except Sundays! A handicraft artist by profession, she works extensively for the underprivileged. She has even started her foundation called 'Papiya Kar Foundation' in July 2021.
