ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Papiya Kar: The Bengali Annapurna

An act of humanity

Jhalak Jain
Updated
NEON
2 min read

A recent video of a woman distributing food in a wedding attire went viral for all the right reasons.

Papiya Kar, the woman in the video, hails from West Bengal's Nadia. She can be seen serving food at the Ranaghat railway station from the huge containers filled with fresh hot food.

Meet Papiya Kar: The Bengali Annapurna

Some people however wondered if this act was a popularity gimmick. But, Papiya clears the air around this claim and narrates the story behind this viral incident. She says that after her brother's reception, around 12:30 am, along with her husband and uncle, she went to the Ranaghat station directly. She wanted to serve the food while it was still hot and so, didn't get a chance to change from the wedding clothes.

Meet Papiya Kar: The Bengali Annapurna

ig_calcutta

This is when a photographer clicked her pictures and posted them on social media and the post went viral. The netizens commended and applauded this act. Some even called her 'Annapurna': The Hindu Goddess of food and nutrition.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Screenshot of the comments on instagram</p></div>

Screenshot of the comments on instagram

ig_calcutta

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, she runs a kitchen 'Annapurna Saraighar' that serves 100 people everyday, except Sundays! A handicraft artist by profession, she works extensively for the underprivileged. She has even started her foundation called 'Papiya Kar Foundation' in July 2021.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Papiya Kar serving food from Annapurna Saraighar</p></div>

Papiya Kar serving food from Annapurna Saraighar

Papiya Kar

Meet Papiya Kar: The Bengali Annapurna

Papiya Kar

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT