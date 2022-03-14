Watch: Down Syndrome Didn’t Stop This Model and Baker From Achieving Her Goals
Zainika Jagasia is professional baker and an aspiring model with down syndrome.
Zainika Jagasia was born with down syndrome, but that didn't stop her from achieving her goals. At 19, she is a professional baker, an aspiring model, and an inspiration to many. This is her story.
Zainika's mother, Reshma Jagasia, had a gut feeling all throughout her pregnancy that there was something amiss. "It was almost like my child was talking to me all the time", she said. She chose to stay conscious during her C-section surgery and when Zainika was born, the doctors confirmed that she had down syndrome.
"When I came back home from the hospital, I would hold Zainika and cry all night. One day my husband, my pillar of strength, told me that we must stop crying and do something about making Zainika's life better and that day I promised myself that I would do all it takes to give my child the best life. Yes, she has trisomy 21, but she was going to create her own DNA."Reshma Jagasia, Zainika's mother
Zainika was a few months old when her parents started her physical and speech therapy. They would spend 8-10 hours a day doing therapy, but it paid off. They set developmental milestones and achieved them at the right time too.
"I used to not complain at all because I know that it was all for my good. Wherever I have reached today is thanks to my parents and all the therapy that I've been taking since childhood. Today, I can talk better, speak better English, form better sentences and I'm able to physically cope up as well."Zainika Jagasia
Zainika was a bright student in school. She scored well in her 10th grade as well, but after the COVID-19 outbreak, when school shut and forced students and teachers to switch to online learning, her parents realised that it wasn't helping her grow. Zainika's sister, Gitika, is a professional baker who runs a home bakery. Their father thought that it would be best for Zainika to assist Gitika and learn new skills.
While Zainika is enjoying her stint in baking, her dream is to become a model and walk the ramp for Gucci some day. This time too, Zainika is sure that she won't let down syndrome get in the way.
She has a goal set once again and there's no stopping her.
Camera: Sanjoy Deb & Gautam Sharma
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
Producer: Divya Talwar
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.