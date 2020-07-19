Akash Banerjee's ‘Sarcastic’ Take on Why Comedians Must Apologise

Mumbai-based comedian Agrima Joshua recently found herself in the midst of a controversy over a joke that allegedly insults Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. After being criticised, receiving rape and death threats on social media, Joshua apologised.

Comedian Akash Banerjee has a mesaage for all the comedians on why they must come out and apologise in public.

Now, several social media users have spoken up in support of Joshua.

Actor Swara Bhaskar took to her Instagram to share the video of Agrima Joshua, as well as the rape threat by a popular social media user directed at the comedian. Bhasker urged people to take action by either tagging relevant social media accounts or by filing a complaint.

Her caption read, "A short story titled #journeyofajoke- a tale of a harmless joke, criminal intimidation and suppression of free speech in three video clips.#agrimajoshua#badassshubhamCheck out my instastories for the full context and all details."