Akash Banerjee's ‘Sarcastic’ Take on Why Comedians Must Apologise
Comedian Akash Banerjee has a message for all his fellow comedians.
Mumbai-based comedian Agrima Joshua recently found herself in the midst of a controversy over a joke that allegedly insults Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. After being criticised, receiving rape and death threats on social media, Joshua apologised.
Comedian Akash Banerjee has a mesaage for all the comedians on why they must come out and apologise in public.
Now, several social media users have spoken up in support of Joshua.
Actor Swara Bhaskar took to her Instagram to share the video of Agrima Joshua, as well as the rape threat by a popular social media user directed at the comedian. Bhasker urged people to take action by either tagging relevant social media accounts or by filing a complaint.
Her caption read, "A short story titled #journeyofajoke- a tale of a harmless joke, criminal intimidation and suppression of free speech in three video clips.#agrimajoshua#badassshubhamCheck out my instastories for the full context and all details."
Comedian Sumukhi Suresh, on Instagram, posted a series of text images in which she hits back at the kind of verbal abuse that women are often subjected to.
"You do not have the right to violate our body to silence us," she wrote.Joshua’s jokes have also upset the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra with Home Minister Anil Deshmukh instructing the police to take legal action against her.
Here's Joshua's apology video:
Joshua’s jokes have also upset the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra with Home Minister Anil Deshmukh instructing the police to take legal action against her.
Here's Joshua's apology video:
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.