What Shouldn't Have Been Fictionalised in 'Gunjan Saxena'?

Janhvi Kapoor's latest film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has been shrouded in controversy for weeks now. Post the release, the Indian Air Force wrote a letter to the Censor Board objecting to its “undue negative” portrayal. A number of IAF officers, including Gunjan’s coursemate, Flight Lieutenant Sreevidya Rajan (retd), have claimed that officers have been misrepresented.

The Quint spoke with (retd) Wing Commander Anupama Joshi and (retd) Flight Lieutenant Archana Kapoor Yadav who separated fiction from reality. Anupama Joshi is from the first batch of women ever inducted in the IAF and Archana Kapoor is from the first batch of women in flying in IAF.