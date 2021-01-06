Happiness - What Is It and How Do We Find It?

Here, we need to look at the brain and four neurotransmitters that play a huge role in controlling how we feel. And before you ask, neurotransmitters are the body's chemical messengers, that keep telling our nerve cells what to do, in order keep our brain functioning, which in turn keeps our body functioning.

The four neurotransmitters that we need to know about are – dopamine, which is known as the reward or anticipation chemical. You know what you will feel when you finally hug your best friend after eight months? Yes, that.

Next, serotonin, which is responsible for both our good and bad moods. About 80 per cent of it is produced in our gut, and research shows that serotonin levels can also affect your hunger levels. Hangry, anyone?

The third neurotransmitter that we need to look at is endorphin, which helps reduce pain and increase pleasure – what we get when we exercise.

And finally, oxytocin, the social chemical and the reason we tolerate each other.