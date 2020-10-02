We Remember Mahatma Gandhi, But Do We Remember What He Stood For?

2020 has been a turbulent year across the country, especially so in India. As the beginning of this year, the country was witnessing widespread anti CAA NRC protests. At JNU, at Shaheen Bagh, at Mumbai's Gateway of India.. This was followed by the COVID-19 pandemic that turned our lives upside down. Soon after, a celebrity's unexpected death caused mayhem and more recently, the death of a rape victim in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras has shaken the country. Through all of this, one wonders - is this the world Mahatma Gandhi aspired for?

On Gandhi Jayanti, we take a look at how India today is different from the India Gandhi's imagined. Every year, on 2 October, without fail we remember Mahatma Gandhi, but do we remember his ideals and principles as well?