Urfi Javed Decodes Her Most Viral Looks
Urfi Javed's innovative looks often go viral online.
Urfi Javed is known for her viral looks, be it when she's snapped by paparazzi or on her Instagram. Urfi sat down with The Quint and decoded some of her most popular looks.
Urfi talks about how she created her look with the gurney inspired by Marilyn Monroe and also about how she came about her look with polaroid pictures of herself.
Watch the video for more.
