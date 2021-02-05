Taking the Plunge: Tamil Nadu Couple Ties the Knot Underwater

Chinnadurai and Swetha took the plunge. Quite literally! While wedding guest lists have been reduced to a mere 50 due to the coronavirus pandemic, this couple from Tamil Nadu decided to swim differently. They got married underwater on 1 February 2021, at Neelankarai, Chennai.

While the groom has been scuba diving for over eight years, the bride took lessons only in the month leading up to the wedding.



“I felt like a fish out of water. Only in this case, a fish in water,” said Swetha, who was quite nervous as this was her first time scuba diving. But after the wedding, she is so much in love with the sea that she is doing her certification course.