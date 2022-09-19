ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Birthday Jimmy Fallon: Top Desi Moments of the American Comedy Star

Jimmy Fallon, the Emmy-award-winning-comedy-star, turns 48 today.

Jimmy Fallon, best known for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is a popular American talk show host, comedian, singer and actor. Jimmy started his career with Saturday Night Live in 1998 and since then he has become one of the most popular talk-show hosts in the US and has even one a Primetime Emmy.

His rib-tickling comedy and infectious laughter have made their way to people's hearts and not just in the US, but all over the world, especially, Indians are big fans of his work. And even he makes sure that he keeps us desis entertained!

From playing holi with Priyanka Chopra to making naan. Here are some of his top desi moments that we have loved. Watch here:

