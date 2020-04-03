Tisca Chopra Has Tips on How You Can Make the Most of Lockdown
The nationwide lockdown has brought life to a standstill and actor Tisca Chopra says we must use this time to reflect on a lot of things. Tisca is home with her husband, Sanjay, who is a pilot and her seven-year-old daughter Tara. The three try to stick to a routine.
“She for one is delighted because she hasn’t had her mum and dad in the past many many years and the three of us at home for this long... My husband is a pilot so he hasn’t been home for this long. So she has put a straw into the two of us and she is literally enjoying spending the time with the two of us and we can’t get enough of her,” says Tisca.
Loading...
Tisca is also watching a lot of content online. She says she watched Oscar-winning film Parasite for the third time, she’s watching Special Ops and Better Call Saul. However, she says she’s not too gung-ho about the fact that she doesn’t get enough time with nature.
“I know there isn’t a lot of nature in Bombay but just the idea of going for a tiny walk to be able to step out for a little, it can be confining, especially in a flat. I miss being in our house in Delhi which has a lawn. But we’re a lot better off than a lot many people. Migrant workers, people who are stuck with large families in small spaces, one’s heart goes out to them.”Tisca Chopra, Actor
She adds, “We’re grateful to be safe and at home with out loved ones. We look at this time and take the learnings of this time and make ourselves into better people, a better race that’s not so rapidly consuming everything in its sight.”
For more watch the video.
Video Editor: Ashish Maccune
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)